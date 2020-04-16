e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Told to store wheat at home, claim Sangrur village farmers

Told to store wheat at home, claim Sangrur village farmers

The district has reported three cases to date, with Gaggarpur village also being sealed for some time

cities Updated: Apr 16, 2020 19:37 IST
Avtar Singh
Avtar Singh
Hndustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Farmers of Gaggarpur village, around 10km from the district headquarters, which reported the first covid-case in the district on April 9 have claimed that the government had not allowed to store wheat at the grain market and forced them to store it at home. The district has reported three cases to date, with Gaggarpur village also being sealed for some time.

“All family members and other contacts of the coronavirus victim have tested negative. Farmers are not being allowed to take their wheat to the grain market. We have cut our crop and want to sell as soon as possible,” Jasveer Singh, a member of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) told HT, adding, “Rich farmers can afford to store wheat at their home. Small and poor farmers cannot afford labour and space for storage.”

Hari Singh, another BKU leader, said, “I have stored my crop at my residence but the arrival of wheat should be allowed immediately, so that farmers can be able to manage their wheat husk (Tudi) for their cattle.”

Sangrur sub-division magistrate (SDM) Bahandeep Singh said, “Special precautions are being taken for this village. Overall, the arrival and purchase of wheat is smooth in Sangrur.”

Sealed village to be declared a yard to ensure containment

At other places in the district, Ahmedgarh SDM Vikramjeet Singh Panthey has written to the deputy commissioner and and the Punjab Mandi Board to declare Dehliz Kalan village, which reported the second case in the district on April 10, as a yard for wheat procurement. The village is currently sealed and this move is expected to ensure containment, as farmers can sell produce within the village itself.

“We have identified land in the village for the yard, where commission agents and farmers can coordinate for sale and purchase of wheat. Usually, farmers sell their crops outside the village,” the SDM told HT.

Strap/Blurb

Village had reported the first case of the district on April 9; admn says special arrangements being readied for it

top news
ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Covid-19 update: Coronavirus kills more than 30,000 in US
Covid-19 update: Coronavirus kills more than 30,000 in US
Andhra offers Rs 2,000 to migrant workers to stay put in quarantine camps
Andhra offers Rs 2,000 to migrant workers to stay put in quarantine camps
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Govt invites you to build a Zoom-alternative, winner to get Rs 1 crore
Govt invites you to build a Zoom-alternative, winner to get Rs 1 crore
PM Modi tweets video of kids explaining Covid with bricks; it goes viral
PM Modi tweets video of kids explaining Covid with bricks; it goes viral
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

cities