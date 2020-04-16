Told to store wheat at home, claim Sangrur village farmers

cities

Farmers of Gaggarpur village, around 10km from the district headquarters, which reported the first covid-case in the district on April 9 have claimed that the government had not allowed to store wheat at the grain market and forced them to store it at home. The district has reported three cases to date, with Gaggarpur village also being sealed for some time.

“All family members and other contacts of the coronavirus victim have tested negative. Farmers are not being allowed to take their wheat to the grain market. We have cut our crop and want to sell as soon as possible,” Jasveer Singh, a member of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) told HT, adding, “Rich farmers can afford to store wheat at their home. Small and poor farmers cannot afford labour and space for storage.”

Hari Singh, another BKU leader, said, “I have stored my crop at my residence but the arrival of wheat should be allowed immediately, so that farmers can be able to manage their wheat husk (Tudi) for their cattle.”

Sangrur sub-division magistrate (SDM) Bahandeep Singh said, “Special precautions are being taken for this village. Overall, the arrival and purchase of wheat is smooth in Sangrur.”

Sealed village to be declared a yard to ensure containment

At other places in the district, Ahmedgarh SDM Vikramjeet Singh Panthey has written to the deputy commissioner and and the Punjab Mandi Board to declare Dehliz Kalan village, which reported the second case in the district on April 10, as a yard for wheat procurement. The village is currently sealed and this move is expected to ensure containment, as farmers can sell produce within the village itself.

“We have identified land in the village for the yard, where commission agents and farmers can coordinate for sale and purchase of wheat. Usually, farmers sell their crops outside the village,” the SDM told HT.

