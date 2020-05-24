e-paper
Home / Cities / Top floor of three-storey house in Shimla gutted in fire

Top floor of three-storey house in Shimla gutted in fire

Five fire tenders and police rushed to the spot and put out the fire.

cities Updated: May 24, 2020 17:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

A massive fire broke out in a three-storey house in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district on Sunday. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday. The top floor of the house, made of wood, was completely gutted in the fire.

Five fire tenders and police rushed to the spot and put out the fire. Forest officials and deputy commissioner also reached the spot.

The house belonged to Sirendra Mohan Khullar and items worth ₹15 lakh were gutted in the fire.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Omapati Jamwal confirmed the report and said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
