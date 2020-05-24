Top floor of three-storey house in Shimla gutted in fire

Updated: May 24, 2020 17:49 IST

A massive fire broke out in a three-storey house in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district on Sunday. However, no casualty was reported in the incident.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Sunday. The top floor of the house, made of wood, was completely gutted in the fire.

Five fire tenders and police rushed to the spot and put out the fire. Forest officials and deputy commissioner also reached the spot.

The house belonged to Sirendra Mohan Khullar and items worth ₹15 lakh were gutted in the fire.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Omapati Jamwal confirmed the report and said the cause of the fire is being ascertained.