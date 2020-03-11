Traders’ body asks NDMC to regularise changes in Connaught Place shops

cities

Updated: Mar 11, 2020 20:53 IST

New Delhi: The New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA), which manages markets in New Delhi region including the Connaught Place, on Wednesday approached the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) seeking to “regularise the modifications in the buildings” through an amnesty scheme. The traders maintained that there had been no fresh construction in the Connaught Place in the last ten years and only “minor adjustments” were made.

Last week, the NDMC had issued sealing notices to owners of 105 properties in Connaught Place for “illegally constructed basement” and alleged violation of building norms on their premises following directives from the Supreme Court appointed monitoring committee.

Atul Bhargava, NDTA president, said the traders’ body has sent a letter to the NDMC and requested them to “regularise the modifications” instead of sealing the shops.

He said permanent constructions or major modifications in the shops in Connaught Place date back to 1962 and at that time there was no DMC Act, hence that should be taken as it was. But there had been no fresh construction or major modification in the recent times.

He said instead of sealing the shops the authorities should come up with some “possible and practical” solution.

“In CP only there are cases where modifications in the buildings were regularised after charging a certain amount as compounding fee. The similar exercise can be done for the remaining shops in the market. You cannot seal the entire market. We did not encroach upon the government land and the modifications were made inside the private properties,” Bhargava said.

He added, “We have sent a letter to the NDMC chairman and urged him to regularise these constructions after charging a compounding fee, which has also been done in past.”

The monitoring committee had in February directed the NDMC to seal those properties in Connaught Place where an intermediate floor or the mezzanine floor had been added by sinking the ground floor.

According to NDMC officials, in Connaught Place market many property owners have sunken their ground floors by up to five feet to create a middle floor or a mezzanine floor for commercial purpose.

The official said creation of mezzanine floor is allowed but it should not be used for commercial purposes. Commercial use of such floors is in violation of the building norms.

“The only way out for such cases is that the property owners will have to undo the modifications they have made in the building. The rectification is easy where ground floors have been sunken only by a few inches,” the official said requesting anonymity.

The official, however, added that they were yet to get the NDTA reply on the sealing notices issued to the property owners in Connaught Place.