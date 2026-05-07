...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Traffic on NH-32 in Bokaro disrupted as ethanol gas-laden tanker catches fire

Traffic on NH-32 in Bokaro disrupted as ethanol gas-laden tanker catches fire

Published on: May 07, 2026 10:23 pm IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Bokaro, A tanker laden with ethanol gas turned sideways and caught fire near Gawai Bridge in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Thursday, causing traffic disruption on the Chas-Purulia stretch of NH-32, an official said.

Traffic on NH-32 in Bokaro disrupted as ethanol gas-laden tanker catches fire

Bokaro Superintendent of Police , Nathu Singh Meena, said that the gas tanker laden with ethanol got turned sideways in the middle of the NH-32 and caught fire.

"Fortunately, the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the vehicle in the nick of time and was saved from fire. However, he has sustained injuries and is under treatment," the SP said.

The police officer further said that the traffic on this stretch has been closed for safety reasons.

Police sources said that the driver, who is under treatment, will be interrogated for the reason behind the vehicle turning sideways.

"We will question the driver after his condition is stable. Currently, he is under treatment. Prima facie, he does not appear to be in an inebriated condition," said Ravi Kumar, the officer-in-charge of Pindrajora police station.

Currently, fire department personnel are working to bring the blaze under control. The administration has appealed to the public to stay away from the accident site. There are no reports of any casualties in the incident so far. At the time of writing this report, the fire in the gas tanker remains active.

"Five fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the fire. We will take stock of the situation before deciding to restore normal traffic movement on the NH-32. We do not want to take any risk at the moment," said the police officer.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
bokaro
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / Cities / Traffic on NH-32 in Bokaro disrupted as ethanol gas-laden tanker catches fire
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.