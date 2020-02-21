Train cancellation due to fog extended till 31 March, 20 trains to be affected

cities

Updated: Feb 21, 2020 23:15 IST

Keeping in mind foggy weather conditions, the Ambala division of northern railways on Friday cancelled 20 trains till March 31.

This order comes in continuation of a previously announced cancellation in November, 2019, that was extended to February 29.

The train that runs from Jammu to Haridwar every Sunday will now remain cancelled up to March 29 and the train from Haridwar to Jammu Tawi that runs every Monday has been cancelled till March 30.

The train leaving from Jammu Tawi for Kolkata everyday, has been cancelled up to April 2 and the returning train will remain cancelled till March 31. The Jammu Tawi- Shri Ganganagar Express running every Thursday has been postponed up to March 26 and the return train that runs every Wednesday will now remain cancelled up to March 25.

The train from Amritsar, which leaves for Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur every Sunday will remained cancelled up to March 29 and the same train leaving for Amritsar every Monday will also remain cancelled up to March 30. The train leaving for Lalkuan every Sunday and vice versa will remain cancelled up to March 28. The railways have also cancelled Amritsar-Banmankhi Express that leaves from Amritsar everyday up to March 31 and the returning train has also been cancelled up to April 2.

The Amritsar-Jaynagar Express leaving Amritsar on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday has also been postponed up to March 31 and the train leaving for the return trip on every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday has been cancelled up to April 2. Another train from Amritsar that leaves for Ajmer on every Friday and Sunday has been cancelled up to March 29, while the one leaving Ajmer every Thursday and Saturday will remain cancelled up to March 28.

The train plying between Ambala and Barauni, which leaves Ambala every Tuesday and Saturday stands cancelled up to March 31 and the same train leaving Barauni on every Monday and Thursday has been postponed up to April 2.

The trains which run from Chandigarh to Prayag daily (Unchahar Express) will now remain cancelled up to March 31 and Prayag-Chandigarh Express has been cancelled up to April 1.

The railways have also reduced the frequency of a few trains for the same period.