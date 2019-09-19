Transporter strike: Students suffer as school buses go off roads

cities

New Delhi

Parents across the city faced difficulties in getting their children to schools, as transporters went on a day long strike on Thursday to protest hefty penalties imposed under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

While several parents said that they took a half-day leave from work to pick their wards from schools, some said they avoided sending their children to schools altogether.

Sheetal Chawdhary, a resident of Lajpat Nagar, said she took a half day from work to pick up her 10-year-old son from his school in Noida. “My son commutes in a schoolbus every day. But the buses were not there on Thursday and classes had not been called off. So, I had to drop and pick him,” she said.

Anand Singh, a resident of Mayur Vihar Phase-2, said that he and his wife had decided to avoid sending their children to school altogether. “My children study in Classes 7 and 9 in Evergreen Public School. We did not send them to school on Thursday as a precautionary measure ,” he said.

Principal of Evergreen Public School, Priyanka Gulati, said that the strength of students in the school was very low on Thursday. “Many students had skipped school due to the strike. The buses were not plying and mostly parents picked and dropped the students. The strength was very thin in almost all classes,” she said.

In government schools, there were mid-term exams for Classes 11 and 12 on Thursday. AK Jha, principal of government co-ed senior secondary school in Rohini, said, “The government school students mostly come from nearby neighborhoods. Very few of them use private vehicles. The owners of private vehicles cooperated and ferried students for their exam on Thursday. The strength was 100 percent in these classes,” he said.

Meawhile, several private schools — including The Shriram Millennium School, Apeejay School and Shiv Nadar School in Noida, Bal Bharati Public School in Ganga Ram Hospital Marg, Mount Abu Public School in Rohini, and Modern Public School in Shalimar Bagh — remained closed on Thursday.

