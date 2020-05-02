Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news amid coronavirus lockdown

cities

Updated: May 02, 2020 18:38 IST

When baton-wielding SSP left many surprised in Burail

It’s rare to find a senior superintendent of police (SSP) patrolling the streets with a baton or a stick. The Covid-19 pandemic led Chandigarh SSP Nilambari Jagadale to do a reality check and patrol the congested areas in town. Last week, SP, city, Vineet Kumar accompanied her as she went around asking people about their curfew passes at Burail village. Her presence sure surprised many a resident as they are used to engaging with beat officials and PCR staff on a daily basis but not a senior IPS officer.

Covid confusion for namesakes in Kharar

Their common name has led to many a confusion but the other day it triggered a fight over none other than humanity’s biggest enemy: Covid-19. Kuldeep Kaur, 65, and her namesake cousin daughter-in-law, 56, returned from Takht Hazur Sahib, Nanded, last week. Both residents of Choti Nagli village in Kharar were put up in a quarantine centre and their samples were taken to check for coronavirus infection. The 65-year-old tested positive but refused to accept the result, claiming she was hale and hearty. An argument ensued when she expressed the doubt that the result may have been that of the younger Kuldeep Kaur. The drama went on till health officials intervened and admitted the 65-year-old to a hospital though she still didn’t believe them.

SHO becomes talking point among cops after encounter

On arresting four men wanted for attempt to murder after an encounter in Panchkula recently, the station house officer of Phase 8, Rajnish Chaudhary, who led the team, became a talking point in his department. Police personnel posted in Mohali say “encounters are Chaudhary’s passion”. They say he keeps a bullet-proof jacket handy in his vehicle because safety always comes first. Though no cop opened fire in this incident, constable Rashpreet Singh was shot in the left leg by a gangster before his accomplices and he were caught.

Health dept fighting Covid-19 info leak

The health department in Chandigarh is dealing with new kind of challenge: Information leak. As the city’s corona count climbed through the week, the department found that the information was being broken on social media even before the reports reached the top brass. Director health services, Chandigarh, Dr G Dewan said that the administration has taken serious note. A senior doctor on the operational front at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, admitted that over the past few days, he had been receiving official confirmation after the news was all over social media.

Repairmen caught off guard

The list of repairmen drafted by the Chandigarh administration wasn’t made after consulting them. For instance, an air conditioner serviceman in zone 3 said that his name was given in the final list without informing him. “My father died recently and I won’t be back on duty for at least a week. Now I’m redirecting the calls.”

PEC director takes online class

Dheeraj Sanghi, the director of Punjab Engineering College (PEC), ensures the faculty feels like family. While all teachers are busy preparing online modules for students to make sure the academic year is not wasted, Sanghi joined in and prepared an online lecture, too. That’s motivation and supervision at the same time.

Contributed by Hillary Victor, Shailee Dogra, Amanjeet Singh, Rajanbir Singh, Shub Karman Dhaliwal and Srishti Jaswal