Trident Cup T20 cricket tournament: Patiala, Amritsar register win on Day 3

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 23:06 IST

Patiala Colts HRCF registered its first victory in the league match after defeating Malwa Heroes by seven wickets on the grounds of Hara Cricket Club here on Sunday. This was the second match in which Malwa Heroes faced defeat.

Patiala Colts HRCF got two crucial points by defeating Malwa Heroes, which may keep them going in the tournament. Malwa Heroes and decided to bat first on a flat batting wicket. Tegbir Hara scored 22 runs in 26 balls and Harjot Singh 24 runs in 28 balls. Other batsmen lost wickets against some tight bowling by Patiala and were all out for 81 in 18.5 overs.

For Patiala, spinner Emanjot Singh exhibited tremendous bowling talent and claimed 4 for 17 in his four-over spell. Gurwinder Bhullar claimed 2 for 9. Prince Balwant Rai sent two batsmen to the pavilion for 12 runs.

In response, Patiala Colts HRCF achieved the target in 14.1 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Opener Vishwapartap Singh and Ekampreet Singh, in partnership, scored 46 runs for the first wicket. Mandeep Bawa with 17 not out finished the job for the team. Malwa Heroes spinner Harjot claimed two wickets for 11 runs.

Amanjot Singh of Patiala Colts HRCF was declared man of the match.

Amandeep Cricket Club, Amritsar defeats Mohali Legends

In the second match held at GRD Academy ground, Amandeep Cricket club, Amritsar beat Mohali Legends by 48 runs and gained 2 points. Mohali Legends won the toss and decided to field first. A second-wicket partnership of 50 runs between Rohan Marwaha (39 runs in 29 balls) and Abhishek Sagar (60 runs in 40 balls), proved to be instrumental and the team ended with 154 for 7 wickets in 20 overs. For Mohali Legends, bowler Saurav Dhaliwal claimed 2 wickets for 33 runs.

In response, Mohali Legends started well with a partnership of 25 runs for the first wicket between Sachin Sohal and Subeer Hayer, but thereafter lost wickets at regular intervals and were all out for 106 runs in 18.5 overs. Only Kuwarjeet Singh showed some resistance by getting 43 runs of 26 balls studded with 2 sixes and 1 four. For Amandeep Academy, Amritsar, Ranji player left-arm spinner Vinay Choudhary claimed 5 wickets for 10 runs in 3.5 overs. He was ably supported by Rohit Gulati with 3 for 27 runs.

Vinay Choudhary was adjudged the man of the match.

For both the winning teams, spin bowlers played a key role.