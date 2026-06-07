Shimla, Adopting the ideals of equality, inclusiveness and patriotism is the true tribute to Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar', Himachal Pradesh Governor Kavinder Gupta said on Sunday.

True tribute to Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar’ lies in upholding equality, patriotism: Himachal g overnor

Addressing the inaugural session of the two-day 'Rashmirathi Parv' at the historic Gaiety Theatre here to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee Year of 'Rashmirathi', the immortal epic poem of Rashtrakavi Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar', he said the event is not merely a remembrance of a great poet but a call to imbibe the values of social harmony, equality and patriotism in daily life.

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The governor said the true tribute to Dinkar would be to uphold these ideals and contribute towards building a stronger and more inclusive nation.

Gupta said the festival also serves as a tribute to great personalities who shaped India's national consciousness.

Referring to Swami Vivekananda, Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak, former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Dinkar, he said, "Although they illuminated society through different paths, they all shared a common vision of placing the nation, society and humanity above all else."

He added, "Swami Vivekananda inspired the youth to rise and awaken, Lokmanya Tilak transformed Swaraj into the birthright of every Indian, Atal Bihari Vajpayee demonstrated that politics is rooted in dialogue and sensitivity, while Dinkar immortalized these values through the power of poetry."

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to 'Karna', the central character of Rashmirathi, Gupta said his life is not merely an ancient tale but a mirror reflecting the struggles and aspirations of every individual. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to 'Karna', the central character of Rashmirathi, Gupta said his life is not merely an ancient tale but a mirror reflecting the struggles and aspirations of every individual. {{/usCountry}}

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He urged young people to draw inspiration from Karna's perseverance, courage and determination.

"The true Rashmirathi was not the one who possessed everything, but the one who conquered the darkness of adversity through his own inner light," he said.

"You are the charioteers of your own destiny. Pursue knowledge, work hard, innovate and achieve success, but never forget your roots, your language, your culture and your national values," the governor added.

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