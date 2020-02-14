e-paper
Two bodies stuffed in sacks wash up at Haiderpur water treatment plant, probe on

Feb 14, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi

The bodies of two unidentified women, stuffed in sacks, have been recovered from the Haiderpur water treatment plant in Rohini in two separate incidents over the last six days, the police said on Friday.

One of the bodies had no clothes on when it was recovered, said SD Mishra, deputy commissioner of police (Rohini district). Whether or not the women were sexually assaulted before being killed will be known only after an autopsy is performed, said the DCP.

Since both the victims remain unidentified, the police are not in a position to say whether they are related to each other. “In Haiderpur, there is a mesh in the treatment plant, where bodies often end up getting stuck after being dumped elsewhere,” explained the officer.

The first of the two incidents was reported on Sunday when the body of a woman, who seemed to be in her 30s, was found floating and stuffed in a sack. “The body was naked, but we can’t say if there was a sexual assault,” said the DCP.

Blood had oozed from the woman’s nose and there were strangulation marks on her neck.

The police also found indelible ink on her finger, suggesting she was a resident of Delhi and had voted in the assembly election a day earlier. “Her jewellery and vermillion suggested that she was married,” said another investigator.

There was also a flower tattoo on the woman’s hand, a sign the police are trying to use to identify her.

The staff of KN Katju Marg police station have registered a murder case and preserved her body at the morgueand are making efforts to identify her.

By Friday, the police were left probing another similar case when they came across another body stuffed in another sack. That too had floated near the same spot from where the previous body was found.

“This woman was aged around 18-20 years. Her clothes were intact. It is difficult to say how she was killed,” said the DCP, adding that a murder case has been registered in this case as well. There was no way to immediately identify this victim, said the officer.

