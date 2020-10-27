e-paper
Two booked for demolishing mosque in Punjab's Khanna

Two booked for demolishing mosque in Punjab’s Khanna

Punjab Shahi Imam Habib-ur Rahman Sani Ludhianvi has demanded immediate action against the culprits.

cities Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police, along with mosque officials, inspecting the demolition site in Khanna on Tuesday.
Police, along with mosque officials, inspecting the demolition site in Khanna on Tuesday.(HT Photo)
         

The Khanna police have booked two persons for demolishing a mosque in Ghunghrali Rajputtan village on Tuesday.

The accused had allegedly demolished the mosque using a JCB machine.

The FIR has been lodged after Punjab Shahi Imam Habib-ur Rahman Sani Ludhianvi met Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh on Tuesday.

The Imam said that the mosque structure which has been demolished was an ancient one and part of the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. Khanna Police should take immediate action and arrest the persons booked in the FIR immediately, the Imam demanded.

On Tuesday, he along with Punjab Waqf board member Abdul Sattar, village sarpanch Harpreet Singh and SHO Sadar Khanna police station Hemant Kumar visited the spot. Prayers were held at the spot where the structure was allegedly demolished. The Imam said that they will lay the foundation stone of a new mosque building on November 3.

An FIR was registered against Surjit Singh and Jagdish under the sections 295 (injuring or defiling the place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class), 427 (Causing damage to amount of rupees fifty or more) and 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) of the IPC.

The SHO said that the reason behind the act is yet to be ascertained.

