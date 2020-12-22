e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two convicts among four nabbed in Ludhiana with 750kg poppy husk

Two convicts among four nabbed in Ludhiana with 750kg poppy husk

The accused had smuggled the contraband from Rajasthan in a truck and had hidden it under sacks of stone powder

cities Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The Khanna police arrested four drug peddlers after recovering 750 kg poppy husk from their possession on Sunday.

Police said the accused had smuggled the contraband from Rajasthan in a truck and had hidden it under sacks of stone powder after cramming it into 50 gunny bags.

They have been identified as Navjot Singh, alias Nanna, 30, and Amarjit Singh, 70, of Lopon village, Samrala; Sukhwinder Singh, alias Jung, 55, of Adarsh Nagar, Samrala; and Harmanpreet Singh, alias Gaggi, 30, of Ber Khurd village, Payal.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gursharandeep Singh Grewal said the accused were arrested from near Beeja village following secret information. They were travelling in a truck when police stopped them for checking.

While they claimed the truck was loaded with bags of stone powder, meant to be delivered at a factory in Ludhiana, a search revealed 50 bags of poppy husk hidden under the powder bags. The truck was impounded and the accused arrested.

The SSP said Sukhwinder was already convicted in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case and wanted in another drug peddling case. “He had secured parole in 2016 and never returned to jail since. Amarjit is also a convict in the same case and out on parole. Harmanpreet is facing trial in a case of liquor smuggling after his arrest with 50 cartons of illicit liquor on June 19. He is currently out on bail in this case,” the police official said.

A case under Sections 15, 25, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at Sadar police station of Khanna. More important information is expected from the accused during questioning.

top news
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
DDC election results on Tuesday; counting to begin at 9 am
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
India suspends UK flights till December 31 over new variant of Covid-19
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Maharashtra orders night curfew for 15 days, quarantine for travellers from abroad
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
Sisodia to launch AAP’s ‘UP mission 2022’ in Lucknow on Tuesday
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
NIA arrests 17 SDPI and PFI activists in Bengaluru riots case
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
CBI to finish majority of its corruption probes in nine months
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
‘They’ll be embarrassed’: Hussey ‘hopes to see a response’ from India
‘Letters with blood’: Farmers’ new plan to pressurise govt amid protest
‘Letters with blood’: Farmers’ new plan to pressurise govt amid protest
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In