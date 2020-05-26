e-paper
Two corporators detained, released for opposing PCMC action

Two corporators detained, released for opposing PCMC action

cities Updated: May 26, 2020 21:56 IST
Archana Dahiwal
Archana Dahiwal
Hindustantimes
         

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) corporator Raju Misal and Shiv Sena corporator Amit Gawade were detained on Tuesday as they opposed the civic body’s preventive step to quarantine residents at Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, which falls under a green zone in Akurdi Pradhikaran.

The two Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) corporators were later released.

Rajendrakumar Rajmane, senior inspector of Ravet police chowky, said, “They were charged under Sections 68 and 69 of the Bombay Police Act, 1951 on Tuesday and released after two hours as per the notice served under Section 149 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), 1973.”

The two corporators had opposed PCMC move to quarantine people in the educational institute located in the densely populated residential area of Pradhikaran.

Misal and Gawade, along with residents from the area, staged a protest on Saturday and Sunday in front of the Pimpri Chinchwad College of Engineering, sector 26, Akurdi Pradhikaran.

Protestors put beds in front of the gate of the college and staged protest throughout the night. The civic body has quarantined 14 people inside the campus.

The residents in quarantine belong to the Anandnagar slums located in Chinchwad, a red-zone belt.

PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar told them that the opposition in the Akurdi Pradhikaran area was wrong because it’s a question of the entire city.

Misal said, “In the afternoon the police told us to accompany them. The civic body did not take us into confidence while taking such big decision. They should have informed the corporators.”

He said the residents in the locality, for the last two-and-a-half months, have been strictly following social distancing and taking necessary precautions, so the area falls in a green zone. PCMC should shift these people to a school located in Anandnagar.

Meanwhile, the residents were upset over the action taken by the authority and said that the corporators had taken the step for the safety of senior citizens.

