Two dead, 1 injured in Shimla road mishap

cities

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 16:55 IST

Two people were killed after their car skidded off the road and fell into a nullah in Kotkhai area of Shimla district on Monday late evening, police said.

The deceased are Sheela Devi ,45, and her son Abhishek ,23, both residents of Tipra village in Theog area of Shimla. Prima facie, Abhishek, who was driving the car, lost control over the vehicle which plunged into the nullah from a bridge.

Before falling into the nullah, the car hit a local identified as Sanjay, who was walking on the bridge. The mother and son died on the spot while the injured pedestrian was taken to a government hospital for treatment.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after a postmortem.