e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two dead, 1 injured in Shimla road mishap

Two dead, 1 injured in Shimla road mishap

The mother and son died on the spot while the injured pedestrian was taken to a government hospital for treatment.

cities Updated: Jun 30, 2020 16:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

Two people were killed after their car skidded off the road and fell into a nullah in Kotkhai area of Shimla district on Monday late evening, police said.

The deceased are Sheela Devi ,45, and her son Abhishek ,23, both residents of Tipra village in Theog area of Shimla. Prima facie, Abhishek, who was driving the car, lost control over the vehicle which plunged into the nullah from a bridge.

Before falling into the nullah, the car hit a local identified as Sanjay, who was walking on the bridge. The mother and son died on the spot while the injured pedestrian was taken to a government hospital for treatment.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives after a postmortem.

top news
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
Terror launch pads across LoC active, but we are ready, says J-K DGP
Terror launch pads across LoC active, but we are ready, says J-K DGP
‘Demographic genocide’: China cuts Uighur births with IUDs, abortion, sterilisation
‘Demographic genocide’: China cuts Uighur births with IUDs, abortion, sterilisation
France conveys ‘steadfast support’ to India amid standoff with China
France conveys ‘steadfast support’ to India amid standoff with China
PM Modi reviews preparations for Covid-19 vaccine development
PM Modi reviews preparations for Covid-19 vaccine development
‘Rohit Sharma probably among top 3 or 5 openers of all time’
‘Rohit Sharma probably among top 3 or 5 openers of all time’
Beijing’s 1st response to ban on 59 China-linked apps talks of cooperation
Beijing’s 1st response to ban on 59 China-linked apps talks of cooperation
Chinese apps banned: Alternatives to TikTok, CamScanner, ES File Explorer
Chinese apps banned: Alternatives to TikTok, CamScanner, ES File Explorer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In