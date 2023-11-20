Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Two dead, 10 injured as wall of under-construction stadium collapses in Telangana

Two dead, 10 injured as wall of under-construction stadium collapses in Telangana

ANI |
Nov 20, 2023 06:04 PM IST

Two died and around 10 were injured after a private indoor stadium that was under construction collapsed in Moinabad.

Two people died and 10 were injured after the wall of an under-construction private indoor stadium collapsed in Telangana's Moinabad, officials said on Monday.

Wall of an under-construction private indoor stadium collapsed in Telangana's Moinabad on Tuesday.(ANI)

The police said that the body of one person has been retrieved from the debris, while searches for the other are underway.

According to Rajendernagar Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jagdeeshwar Reddy, "Two died and around 10 were injured after a private indoor stadium that was under construction collapsed. One body was retrieved and authorities are trying to recover another body under debris."

The police officer said that the injured people have been shifted to a local hospital for treatment.

The rescue operation is underway. Further details are awaited.

