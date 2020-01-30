Two get five years RI for failing to save injured man’s life

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:38 IST

A court in Thane district convicted and sentenced two persons to five years of rigorous imprisonment for failing to save an accident victim’s life .

In an order issued last week, district judge RV Tamhanekar held Kalyan residents Sunil Ramesh Kot, 37, and Swapnil Narayan Kot , 31, guilty of the charges under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The judge sentenced the duo to five years rigorous imprisonment and fined them Rs10,000 each.

Additional public prosecutor Sandhya Mhatre informed the court that the deceased Anil Dagadu Randive used to drive the autorickshaw owned by Sunil Kot.

On April 16, 2016, the accused lodged a complaint of theft with the police after Randive did not return his autorickshaw, she said.

While searching for the vehicle two days later, the accused duo found Randive lying injured on the road towards Kopar Khairne, she said, adding that instead of taking him directly to a hospital, the accused moved around with him in another autorickshaw.

When they finally took Randive to Rukmanibai Hospital in Kalyan, the doctors declared him dead on arrival, Mhatre said.