Two held with 1kg heroin in Amritsar

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 01:44 IST

Two peddlers were arrested and 1.2kg heroin was seized from their possession at Adda Bohlian near Ajanala, police said on Friday. This is the third seizure of heroin from the border area this week.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mukhwinder Singh alias Kala and Nirbhail Singh of border village Dauke falling under Gharinda police station. “The police party at Adda Bohlian got a tip-off on Thursday that two peddlers were coming from Chogawana to Ajnala on a bike to trade heroin. If checked, heroin could be recovered from them,” said Vikaramjeet Duggal, senior superintendent of police (SSP),Amritsar-rural .

“The police during the checking recovered one kg heroin from Kala while 275 gm from Nirbhail. Both were arrested and a case under Sections 21,25,27-A,61,85 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against them at Ajnala police station, he said.

Duggal said a pistol of .30 bore and 8 cartridges were also recovered from bushes along roadside near the army cantonment at Gharinda village.

Earlier, Amritsar rural police on September 13 had recovered 7.5 kg heroin and ₹28 lakh drug money on the outskirts of Poonga village falling under Ajnala police station from Samsher Singh aka Shera of Bhaini Rajpootan village.

Three days later, 13.72 kg heroin was seized from a field across the barbed fence at India-Pakistan border in Dauke village at the instance of Shera.

