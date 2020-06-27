e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two LED TVs, 12 bottles of whisky stolen from Ludhiana’s Lodhi Club

Two LED TVs, 12 bottles of whisky stolen from Ludhiana’s Lodhi Club

The club authorities came to know about the incident on June 22, when the club was reopened after a break from June 11 to 21

cities Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Burglars struck at the posh Lodhi Club here and decamped with 12 bottles of whisky and two LED TVs. The club authorities came to know about the incident on June 22, when the club was reopened.

Following a complaint by Rajinder Singh, manager of the club, the Sarabha Nagar police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against the accused.

According to Rajinder Singh, the bar of the club was closed from June 11 to 21. On June 22, when they opened the bar they found two LED TVs missing. When checked, they also found that 12 bottles of whisky had also been stolen.

ASI Kuldeep Singh, investigating the case, said an FIR under sections 454 and 380 of the IPC has been registered. The police have been scanning CCTVs installed in the club to identify the accused.

top news
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
China’s Xi Jinping is a successor to dictator Joseph Stalin: US NSA O’Brien
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
Grilled by ED for 8 hours, Ahmed Patel sees a link to India-China standoff at LAC
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
US sees record Covid-19 cases in a day, officials regret reopening move
Bridge collapses near India-China border, new one built within 5 days
Bridge collapses near India-China border, new one built within 5 days
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
Lockdown in Karnataka on Sundays from July 5, night curfew timings changed
6 killed after lightning strikes at 2 places in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
6 killed after lightning strikes at 2 places in Bengal’s Murshidabad district
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance under new tax regime: CBDT
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance under new tax regime: CBDT
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
Will actor Sonu Sood join politics? Watch his answer
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In