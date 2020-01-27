Two MCG officials served show-cause notices by ULB for inaction on complaints via Harpath app

cities

Updated: Jan 27, 2020 19:35 IST

Gurugram: The directorate of urban local bodies (ULB) has served show-cause notices to two engineers of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) for delay in resolving complaints received through the Harpath app, said officials on Monday.

According to the MCG officials, no action has been taken on 160 complaints made on the app for more than one month, while around 50 cases are yet to be acknowledged by the authorities concerned.

Through the app, residents can upload pictures of potholed or broken roads, and register their complaints. Based on the location added by the complainant, the app automatically detects under which authority or body the particular road comes.

As per the Haryana government’s directive, a complaint on Harpath app needs to be resolved within 10 days by the department concerned, from the date of acknowledgement.

The MCG officials said that the ULB directorate has served the show-cause notices to a superintendent engineer and an executive engineer on the matter and sought their explanation.

“The ULB has served the show-cause notices to the officials concerned and they will have to reply to the state government regarding it. From the MCG’s side, the two have been separately directed to expedite the pending complaints and ensure there is 100% redressal,” said Raman Sharma, chief engineer, MCG.

As per a report by Haryana Vision Zero (HVZ), the city’s total road length is 1,267 kilometres, of which 646 kilometres are arterial and village roads that are mainly looked after by the MCG.

On an average, MCG officials said they receive 150-250 complaints through the app on a monthly basis.

According to a senior MCG official privy to the matter, there is ambiguity in which department has to look after the complaints on the app while there may also be a software issue in the app.

“Recently, we were informed that the public works department (PWD) will be solely responsible for looking after all complaints registered on the Harpath app across Haryana. We have sent a letter to the ULB, asking for clarity on this. Meanwhile, we are also checking if there is any software issue in the app due to which complaints are being forwarded to the incorrect department. We will take the next step, once there is clarity,” said the official.

The app, launched in September 2017 during the Haryana digital summit, is aimed at keeping roads across the state pothole-free and of high quality by giving residents the power to spot inferior quality roads and get them redressed at a swifter rate. With its launch, residents no longer needed to visit the public offices for reporting about poor condition of roads and could do so from the spot itself.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, programme coordinator with HVZ, said that the high number of complaints on the Harpath app, which are leading to high-pendency in clearance, only reflects the poor state of roads in the city. She said that the civic bodies need to rework their allocation of manpower and resources for better results.

“The MCG can allocate their junior engineers the responsibility of looking after 20-30 kilometres of roads in their respective jurisdictions and hold them accountable if a stretch develops potholes or starts breaking down. This way, there will be greater supervision on the quality of road construction and lesser chances of degradation,” said Bhatt.