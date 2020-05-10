Two more found Covid-19 positive, total count reaches 218 in GB Nagar

cities

Updated: May 10, 2020 23:12 IST

NOIDA:

Gautam Budh Nagar reported two more Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the overall tally of positive cases to 218 in the district. However, 14 patients, undergoing treatment for coronavirus disease, were discharged on Sunday from a private hospital after being cured, health officials said.

District surveillance officer Dr Sunil Dohare said that out of 33 reports received in the last 24 hours, two were positive. “Till Sunday evening, the number of positive cases reported in the district is 218. Of them, 135 people have been discharged from different hospitals, while two others lost their lives. We now have only 81 active cases,” he said.

Dohare further said that a 40-year-old man and 80-year-old woman, both residents of Sector 22, were found Covid-19 positive on Sunday. “As many as 452 persons have been kept under the institutional quarantine at different centres. So far, samples of 4,034 persons have been collected by us,” he said.

Meanwhile, 14 Covid-19 positive patients, including six women, have been cured and discharged from the isolation ward of Sharda Hospital, the officials said.

So far, 135 out of 218 Covid-19 patients have been cured, bringing the recovery rate to approximately 62%, which is much better than the state (43%) and national (30%) recovery rates.

Incidentally, the GB Nagar district had emerged as a major hot spot for of deadly virus.

Expressing satisfaction over the high recovery rate, district magistrate Suhas LY said that strict enforcement of precautionary measures like social distancing and restricted movement has helped contain the Covid-19 spread in GB Nagar. “It is really encouraging that 14 more patients were discharged today. Now, there are only 81 active cases in the district. We hope that all of them will also be cured soon,” he said.