e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 24, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two schools inaugurated in Panchkula

Two schools inaugurated in Panchkula

Government Senior Secondary School in Sector 26 and an English-medium Primary School in Sector 31 built at a total cost of Rs 9.76 crore.

cities Updated: Jun 24, 2020 19:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal and Haryana assembly speaker Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated two schools – Government Senior Secondary School in Sector 26 and an English-medium Primary School in Sector 31 on Wednesday.

The Sector-31 school was constructed on 1.10 acres at a cost of Rs 1.9 crore, while the other school was built on 4.98 acres at a cost of Rs 7.86 crore.

“Panchkula will be an education hub,” said the education minister, while announcing that Haryana will have 1,405 schools, of which 418 schools had been inaugurated and 987 schools will be opened soon.

Pal announced that 98 Model Sanskriti schools will also be opened in each block to enable the underprivileged children to get good education.

Gupta said the building of National Institute of Fashion Design was being constructed at a cost of Rs 150 crore and a polytechnic-cum-multiskill centre was also coming up at an investment of Rs 20 crore.

“About 150 courses in these institutes will help fill the gap of skilled workers and enable the youth to become independent by starting their own ventures,” he added.

top news
India, China border talks positive on de-escalation, disengagement along LAC
India, China border talks positive on de-escalation, disengagement along LAC
Covid-19: IMF projects sharp contraction of 4.5% in Indian economy in 2020
Covid-19: IMF projects sharp contraction of 4.5% in Indian economy in 2020
More than 10,000 cases in three days take Delhi’s Covid-19 tally past 70K
More than 10,000 cases in three days take Delhi’s Covid-19 tally past 70K
China amps up pitch over Ladakh standoff, blames Delhi for violent face-off
China amps up pitch over Ladakh standoff, blames Delhi for violent face-off
Pilots on Pak plane that crashed were ‘discussing Covid-19 during landing’
Pilots on Pak plane that crashed were ‘discussing Covid-19 during landing’
Snake bite, contract killer, car accident – options Amit Agarwal explored to kill wife
Snake bite, contract killer, car accident – options Amit Agarwal explored to kill wife
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Bulbbul review: Pretty but problematic, Anushka produces a flawed fairytale
Watch: Indian tri-service contingent participates in Victory Parade in Moscow
Watch: Indian tri-service contingent participates in Victory Parade in Moscow
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In