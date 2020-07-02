e-paper
Home / Cities / Two siblings murder mother’s ex-spouse in Ludhiana village

Two siblings murder mother’s ex-spouse in Ludhiana village

The victim and the accused’s mother had rekindled their relationship and were living together against her sons’ wishes.

cities Updated: Jul 02, 2020 22:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representational photo
Representational photo
         

Two siblings have murdered their mother’s former husband in Talwara village here, police said on Thursday.

A murder case has been registered against the accused.

The victim, identified as Gurmel Singh (57), was a priest at a shrine in Talwara. He and the accused’s mother, Shindar Kaur, had rekindled their relationship and were living together. However, the two brothers were against this and ended up murdering Gurmel, police said.

Gurmel’s sister Dharamjit Kaur told police that her brother and Shindar had married 35 years ago, but due to strained relations, the two had divorced. Following this, Shindar married her second husband with whom she had sons Jaspreet Singh (25) and Jasdeep Singh (23).

However, Shindar’s second husband died three years ago and she started living with Gurmel, the complainant said. As her sons were against their live-in relationship, on June 27 they barged into the shrine and assaulted Gurmel with sticks while he was asleep and fled, the victim’s sister added.

An injured Gurmel was taken to a local hospital from where he was referred to PGIMER Chandigarh. He, however, succumbed to his injuries there on Thursday.

PAU police station house officer, inspector Paramdeep Singh, said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC has been registered against the accused who are at large. A hunt is on for their arrest, he added.

