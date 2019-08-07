Two take shelter to escape rain, killed as roof collapses in Greater Noida

cities

Updated: Aug 07, 2019 00:34 IST

Two persons who had taken shelter in a house’s verandah to escape the rain died when the roof collapsed on them in Sirsa village in Greater Noida on Tuesday morning. The victims were identified as Vinod (22) and Vishwakarma (7), residents of Sirsa village. Vinod worked as a labourer while Vishwakarma lived with his parents in the neighbourhood.

The house had been rented by a Bulandshahr-based labourer Binnami, his wife Santosh and three children. Binnami and Santosh had gone to their hometown while two of their children were at home on Tuesday morning when the roof of the verandah attached to the one-room set house collapsed.

“My oldest son Yogesh (14) had gone to school, while daughter Geeta (9) and younger son Deepanshu (7) stayed at home. Our neighbours Vinod and Vishwakarma had come to the verandah to take shelter during the rain. But the roof suddenly collapsed over them and they were trapped,” Binnami said.

He said that a local woman, identified as one Harwati, had also taken shelter there. “She had a bundle of fodder for cattle. She was injured on the head and leg, and admitted to a private hospital,” Binnami said. He returned to Greater Noida after receiving a call from family members.

Sujeet Kumar Upadhyaya, station house officer, Site 5 police station, said two persons were declared dead on arrival in a hospital. “Harwati is under treatment and is said to be out of danger. We have not received a complaint in this regard,” he said.

Sirsa village comes under the aegis of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority. KK Gupta, the additional CEO of the authority, said he has not received information about the incident. “The house owners are responsible for the management of houses in aabadi areas. We will ask officials to check on the matter,” he said. Gupta said the Greater Noida authority did not have a record of the total number of old houses in village/aabadi land.

First Published: Aug 07, 2019 00:34 IST