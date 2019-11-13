Two killed, 12 others injured as Delhi-bound Volvo bus overturns near Sonepat
Police said the accident occurred around 5.30am when the bus driver tried to avoid colliding with a truck. The tyres of the bus hit iron rods on the roadside of a nearby construction site, which led to its overturning.
Two women passengers were killed and 12 others were injured when a private Volvo bus going from Amritsar to Delhi overturned on National Highway 1 near Rai town in Sonepat district on Wednesday morning.
More than 50 people were travelling in the bus. The injured were rushed to the government hospital in Sonepat.