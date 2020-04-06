e-paper
Home / Cities / Two women who attended Tablighi Jamaat test positive for Covid-19 in Fatehgarh Sahib

Two women who attended Tablighi Jamaat test positive for Covid-19 in Fatehgarh Sahib

They belong to Aurangabad in Maharashtra and had come to Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab along with four other women and five men

cities Updated: Apr 06, 2020 10:55 IST
HT Correspondent
FATEHGARH SAHIB: Two women who attended the Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi last month tested positive for for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Fatehgarh Sahib district of Punjab on Monday.

Fatehgarh Sahib civil surgeon Dr NK Aggarwal said both the women attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation from March 10 to 13.

“They belong to Aurangabad in Maharashtra and had come to Fatehgarh Sahib in Punjab along with four other women and five men,” Dr Aggarwal said.

At present, they have been kept in isolation in Khamano sub division, 10 km from the district headquarters.

“We have taken the samples of 32 people who attended the Jamaat congregation. The process to identify their contacts has been started,” Dr Aggarwal said.

