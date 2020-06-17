Two youths with travel history test positive in Panchkula

cities

Updated: Jun 17, 2020 20:39 IST

Two youths with travel history tested positive for Covid-19 in Barwala on Wednesday, taking Panchkula district’s total count of cases to 55.

One of the patients, aged 18, is a resident of Dev Colony and returned from Delhi on June 14. The other, aged 24, works in a factory in Rewari and had arrived here on June 13 to visit his family at Jalauli village in Barwala.

Both patients have been shifted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. Their family members have been home quarantined and are being tested for Covid-19.

The district has 27 active cases, as 28 people have recovered so far, said deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja.