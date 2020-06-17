e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Two youths with travel history test positive in Panchkula

Two youths with travel history test positive in Panchkula

Both patients belong to Barwala and have been shifted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 20:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Two youths with travel history tested positive for Covid-19 in Barwala on Wednesday, taking Panchkula district’s total count of cases to 55.

One of the patients, aged 18, is a resident of Dev Colony and returned from Delhi on June 14. The other, aged 24, works in a factory in Rewari and had arrived here on June 13 to visit his family at Jalauli village in Barwala.

Both patients have been shifted to the isolation ward of the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. Their family members have been home quarantined and are being tested for Covid-19.

The district has 27 active cases, as 28 people have recovered so far, said deputy commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja.

top news
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests coronavirus positive
Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain tests coronavirus positive
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Troops jointly dealing with matter on ground’: China after Ladakh face-off
‘Troops jointly dealing with matter on ground’: China after Ladakh face-off
960 Covid isolation coaches across 5 states, Delhi gets major share
960 Covid isolation coaches across 5 states, Delhi gets major share
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
2 priests in Kerala suspended after alleged sleazy audio clips go viral
2 priests in Kerala suspended after alleged sleazy audio clips go viral
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In