Ulwe: Real estate agent invests in firm, duped of ₹10 crore

Updated: Mar 07, 2020 00:27 IST

The Vashi police have booked three people for allegedly cheating an Ulwe-based real estate agent and his family of ₹10.2 crore after getting them to invest in an import-export firm.

Sami Khan, 33, his mother and father-in-law had invested ₹6 lakh. Khan had invested ₹3 crore in 2016 and got initial returns of ₹52 lakh.

He got his relatives to invest in Juhi Maritime and Cargo as capital, as per the FIR registered at Vashi police station.

“Talha Murshedkar and his partner Mohammed Siddique, who is his relative, told me about their firm and got me to invest the money promising high profits. As I know them from college, I trusted them and invested the money,” said Khan.

The accused allegedly promised him double the invested amount in an 18-month scheme. To invest the money, Khan’s mother and father-in-law sold their properties, he claimed.

Khan said the firm owes him ₹4. 20 crore as profit for the invested capital.

Khan had submitted a complaint in the economic offences wing and later filed a complaint before the civil court after the cheque issued by Murshedkar in March last year bounced.

The Thane court has issued directions to file the FIR following which the case was registered, said an officer from Vashi police.

“Apart from Murshedkar and Siddique, a man named Rizwan Qureshi was also booked on charges of cheating, criminal conspiracy and criminal intimidation,” said an officer from Vashi police station.

