Unable to pay back ₹96 lakh, man hires killers to murder businessman

cities

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 19:16 IST

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police Thursday arrested five persons, including two of three hired shooters, for their alleged involvement in murdering a 45-year-old businessman, Amit Seth, on the afternoon of September 25 at Chiranjeev Vihar.

The police said the murder was planned by the victim’s acquaintance from Raj Nagar who was unable to pay back ₹96 lakh, despite repeated requests by Seth.

The five suspects were identified as Rohit Gupta of Raj Nagar, his accomplices Sundar Singh of Dujana village in Gautam Budh Nagar, Veeru of Kharkhauda in Meerut, and hired shooters Akash Kumar and Pawan Kumar. A third hired killer, Sagar, is still on the run.

“The conspiracy was hatched by Gupta who was unable to pay back ₹96 lakh to the victim. After he got in touch with Sundar, three hired shooters were arranged for ₹5 lakh to kill Seth. The three had done several recces before carrying out the murder. On September 25, Gupta made a call to Seth and called him to Noida on the pretext of some work,” Sudhir Kumar Singh, senior superintendent of police, Ghaziabad, said.

Around 2pm on September 25, when Seth was driving his car out of his colony gate in Sector 6, Chiranjeev Vihar, three shooters arrived on an Apache motorcycle, intercepted Seth’s Fortuner and fired about five rounds at him, leaving him dead.

The investigation revealed that the motorcycle was stolen by Sagar, from a mall in Noida. He is presently on the run.

“Several teams were roped in to trace the assailants and footage from over two dozen CCTV cameras nearby the scene of crime, going back a couple of days before the incident, were scanned. The three men were seen in the CCTV footage. Thereafter, based on electronic surveillance, the five men were arrested,” Atish Kumar Singh, circle officer (city 2), said.

Seth was a cloth trader and had lent about ₹96 lakh to Gupta who, despite repeated requests, could not pay back the money. He then allegedly planned the murder.

“Through Veeru, the killers were hired for ₹5 lakh and xxy 2 lakh was paid to them as an advance. The entire plan was hatched about 15 to 20 days before the murder. About three or four days before the murder, Gupta had shown the shooters Seth’s house in Chiranjeev Vihar,” the SSP said.

The police said Akash and Pawan shot Seth while Sagar was driving the motorcycle. After the incident, Seth’s family had named five persons who were business acquaintances of Seth. The police said Gupta was one of the five.

“The family has given us the name of one more business acquaintance who owed ₹1.4 crore to Seth and was not paying up. We have accepted their application and it will now be the part of the ongoing investigation,” SSP Singh added.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 19:16 IST