Universities should also take care of students’ health: UP governor

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 19:57 IST

CSJMU convocation

Governor Anandi Ben Patel on Wednesday said that besides working towards academic excellence, the universities should also ensure good health of its students, especially girls.

She was addressing the 34th convocation of the Chhatrapati Sahu Ji Maharaaj University (CSJMU).

The governor said she had asked the university authorities to get the haemoglobin tests of girl students and it was found that in more than 51% girls, the count between 7% and 10% which was very poor.

She said it was surprising that while the university was running courses in nutrition, the students were not aware of the proper diet that they should take.

“It is necessary that girl students are trained in taking proper diet so that they could help their families keep healthy,” said the governor.

She also suggested that educationist should make girls aware of proper hygiene culture in their personal life.

She also felicitated 50 primary school children, 25 girls and 25 boys, selected by the university from Kalyanpur Block.

She gave them school books and copies. The governor also dedicated a highly sophisticated swimming pool on the university campus.

Later the governor paid visit to primary schools. She also proposed to visit the police stations during her two-day stay here on Thursday.

Noted microbiologist Padam Bhushan professor Nirmal Kumar Ganguly stressed on the need for result-oriented and practical-based education.

He advised the young students for developing scientific innovative ideas to meet the future challenges in different fields of scientific developments.

Degrees were conferred upon 2,20,678 students of the university. Out of which 55% recipients were girls.

University vice chancellor professor Neelima Gupta announced that the university would start free motivational classes from the next month. Students will also be given lessons in reducing stress and achieving success in life.

Winners

Chancellors’ Gold Medal

Adesh Kumar

Chancellors’ Silver Medal.

Kriti Gupta

Gold medal for highest marks

Urmila Tripathi

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Gold Medal

Priya Rani

Honoris causa

Yoga Guru Dr Nagendra

