UP Board to debar centres furnishing incorrect info

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 18:27 IST

If an institution provides incorrect/wrong information about itself to the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parisahad (UPMSP) — commonly known as UP Board— in a bid to become an examination centre, it will be debarred from becoming a centre for a year.

If an exam centre allows a candidate from another centre to appear for any exam, it would result in the centre in-charge and the centre concerned, being debarred from conducting future exams for three years.

Those are just some of the guidelines UPMSP has introduced to schools which will come into effect immediately after high school and intermediate exams-2020. The effort of the Board is to strengthen its online exam centre-allotment mechanism and deter schools from providing misleading information.

Earlier, only on being found guilty of aiding mass copying or other such serious anomalies, were schools debarred from becoming exam centres in board exams.

The Board follows an online exam centre allocation process wherein affiliated schools furnish information about themselves online, which is then physically verified by the district inspectors of schools (DIOSs) and district administration of all 75 districts. During verification, it is often found that schools provide incorrect information to become exam centres. They also enrol more students than their capacity and charge extra money to facilitate cheating during the exam, officials said.

Now, the state government has approved centre allotment guidelines which have been sent to the DIOSs by UP Board, recently. They clearly state that the principal of the school concerned will be held fully responsible if any misleading information about the institution is provided to the board for the purpose of exam centre allotment, said UP Board secretary Neena Srivastava.

She said that the guidelines also state that if a candidate is found to be appearing for any exam at any other centre other than the one specifically allotted to him/her, then his/her result will be cancelled. This offence would also result in the centre in-charge and the centre concerned, being debarred for three years from conducting future exams.

The Prayagraj-headquartered UP Board, counted among the largest examination bodies in the world, has over 28,000 schools affiliated to it.

The scale of its class 10 and class 12 exams can be gauged from the fact that in 2018 board exams, the UP Board had 36,56,272 high school and another 29,82,996 intermediate students registered to appear in the exam at 8,444 centres spread across the state. In 2019 too, the board had 31,92,587 high school and 26,03,169 intermediate students registered to appear in the exam at 8,291 centres.

For the 2020 board exams set to begin from February 18, a total of 56,01,034 students including 30,33,961 high school and 25,67,073 intermediate examinees have registered and the board is in the process of finalising examination centres. The process for 2020 board exams is expected to be completed by November 30, 2019.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 18:27 IST