e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / UP cop among six held for liquor smuggling

UP cop among six held for liquor smuggling

cities Updated: Apr 30, 2020 22:55 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Ghaziabad police on Thursday arrested six persons, including a UP police constable, for allegedly smuggling liquor in Kavi Nagar area. The officials said that they recovered about 135 cartons of liquor along with two SUVs, a car and a truck from the possession of the suspects.

Liquor shops have been banned during the country-wide lockdown in force to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease Covid-19.

The suspects were identified as Muzaffarnagar constable Rohit Baisla and his other five accomplices – Narendra Yadav, SatishYadav, Mukesh Ahirwar, Rajkumar Sareen and Saleem. They added that mastermind, Har Vir, is yet to be arrested.

“The constable is currently on duty in Ghaziabad. We got information that some vehicles were carrying smuggled liquor and we raided a godown in Kavi Nagar area from where about 135 cartons of liquor was seized. The constable is believed to have planned and executed the smuggling. He would sit inside the cars in uniform so that vehicles could easily pass police checkpoints,” said Avnish Kumar, circle officer (CO – city 2)

The cops seized a Jeep Compass, a Tata Safari, a Swift and a truck from the possession of the suspects.

“Our teams are trying to track Har Vir who is absconding. Once he gets arrested he would be able to tell from where the liquor was procured and where it was to be supplied during the lockdown. Investigation is on in the case,” CO added.

The suspects were booked in an FIR which was lodged under the provisions of the Excise Act and the Disaster Management Act at Kavi Nagar police station.

top news
In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
Guv shuts nomination route for Thackeray, holds out hope with letter to EC
Guv shuts nomination route for Thackeray, holds out hope with letter to EC
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works
Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities