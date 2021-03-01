UP govt signs 'support agreement' to begin construction at Jewar airport site

The Uttar Pradesh government, the Yamuna International Airport private limited (YIAPL) and the Noida International airport Limited on Monday signed a tripartite ‘state support agreement’ in Lucknow, paving way for the construction to begin at the site in Jewar along the 165-kilometre Yamuna Expressway.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath signed the agreement in the presence of Noida international airport Limited chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh and Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive officer of the YIAPL, among other top officials so that the project can witness further progress.

“It is a historic day that the 'state support agreement' has been signed. It is the last major hurdle that has been cleared. Now the YIAPL will get the map approved before it begins work at the site. As per the agreement, the government is bound to provide infrastructure services such as connectivity via roads, rail, Metro and expressway among other facilities to the airport,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer of the NIAL and the Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (YEIDA).

Switzerland-based Zurich International AG, will invest ₹30,000 crore in the project and gets 40 years to fully develop the airport project. Under the PPP model, the company will design, build, finance, operate and transfer the project to the government after 40 years. It will start with two runways by 2023-24 under phase-I and will have five runways on completion to full capacity, said NIAL officials.

As per the process now, the YIAPL will get approvals of the map from all agencies to start the work at the site.

“The Airport Authority of India (AAI) and the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has already approved the map. Now, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) needs to give its approval. Once the BCAS gives its approval, the YEIDA will approve the same in the board meeting and then the NIAL will have to approve it in a board meeting. Once the map will be approved, the YIAPL agency, formed to develop and run the project, can begin the work,” said Singh.

The concessionaire, Zurich International, has got 1,334 hectares of land for the development of the first phase of the airport.

“Noida International Airport is pleased to sign the 'support agreement' with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. This is a significant milestone for the project and a testament to the strong and growing partnership between the NIA and the state government of Uttar Pradesh. Surface access to the airport will be critical and we are delighted to see the government’s strong commitment to this aspect with the early development of the Metro extension from Greater Noida to NIA airport terminal, the integration of an airport terminal station for the upcoming Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail link, as well as the link highway to the Delhi-Mumbai expressway. We are committed to build this world-class airport in Uttar Pradesh and look forward to actively invest and participate in India’s aviation growth story,” said Christoph Schnellmann, chief executive officer, Noida International Airport.