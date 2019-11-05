UP legislature spl session to debate fundamental duties

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 18:50 IST

LUCKNOW: A day-long special session of the state legislature will be convened here to mark the Constitution Day on November 26 to hold uninterrupted debate on, and awaken the people about, the preamble and fundamental duties as enshrined in Article 51-A of the Constitution of India.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath mooted the idea for holding the special session while presiding over a meeting on Monday to review preparations being made to hold various programmes for people’s awakening about the preamble and the fundamental duties.

A decision to convene the special session is likely to be formally taken by the state cabinet soon. Governor Anandiben Patel would convene the session on the recommendation of the state cabinet.

Yogi has already asked senior officers to make arrangements for live telecast of the special session. The state government is likely to formulate a programme for the session once it is convened.

Speaker Hridaya Narayan Dikshit said he would be able to further details once the governor convenes the session.

An all-party meeting is likely to be convened here on November 8 to seek cooperation of leaders of all the political parties.

This will second special session of state legislature in 2019. The UP legislature held a 36-hour long special session on October 2 to debate on the sustainable development goals (SDGs).