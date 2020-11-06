UP to roll out uniform online mutation of properties soon

cities

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 11:59 IST

The urban development department in Uttar Pradesh (UP) is giving final touches to the much-delayed plan to have a uniform process of online mutation of properties in the country’s most -populous state.

Mutation of a property is done to change or transfer the title entry in revenue records of a local civic body.

In the first phase, the work is likely to start by next week in 17 municipal corporations and 60 Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)-designated towns in the state, officials said.

Gradually, the process would be rolled out across all 707 local bodies in the state, they added.

Also read | UP sanctions 30-day ad hoc bonus for employees

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the AMRUT scheme in 2015 in a bid to put in place a mechanism for robust infrastructure, including sewage and water supply networks, in cities covered under the initiative.

The online mutation exercise seeks to help the public cut through a maze of bureaucratic red tape and promises a transparent process.

Online mutation is also a part of ease of doing business to encourage industries and investments in the state and a government order to this effect has been issued by Deepak Kumar, principal secretary, urban development, UP.

At present, the state government charges variable mutation fees.

However, plans are afoot to make it uniform.

“For instance, in Lucknow, the mutation fee is 1% of the property’s registration cost. In some other local bodies, the fee is slab-based. We plan to make the exercise uniform. A committee has been set up for this purpose,” said an official from the state’s urban development department.

Though the implantation of the uniform fee process is likely to take time, online mutation would be done within the next 45 days, he said.

“The online mutation process has several benefits such as an increase in the state government’s revenue collection coupled with transparency,” he said

“There has been an inordinate delay in the implementation of the online mutual process. However, efforts are in progress to implement it in all 707 local bodies in UP by the end of this year,” he said.

“The implementation of online mutation will help connect all 707 local bodies in UP to a common server. This will also help the government to keep a tab on the revenue generated through mutation of properties after the service goes 100% digital,” he added.