UP TRAVEL MART – 2019New ‘development board’ to promote spiritual tourism: CM

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 20:52 IST

LUCKNOW: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced the formation of a ‘development board’ to promote spiritual tourism in the state.

Yogi made the announcement at the inaugural ceremony of three-day Uttar Pradesh Travel Mart -- 2019.

Forty-nine foreign tour operators from 19 countries and 21 Indian tour operators from 13 cities are participating in this mega event.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said: “There are immense opportunities in tourism sector in the state and tour operators can play a vital role promoting these opportunities.”

“Tour operators should train youths in becoming tour guides. This will help youths get employment,” he said.

“The road and air connectivity in the state has improved as compared to previous years. Eleven new airports are coming up in the state, including the international airport at Jewar,” said Yogi.

Speaking on opportunities related with spiritual tourism in the state, the CM said: “There are immense opportunities for spiritual tourism in the state. Tourists and pilgrims visit the state in lakhs. The government is going to set up a development board in order to promote spiritual tourism.”

Adityanath said Lord Ram spent most of his exile years in Chitrakoot and the government has elaborate plans to develop tourism there.

Referring to Kumbh-2019, the CM said more than 24 crore devotees participated in the world’s largest spiritual, religious and cultural congregation from across the globe.

“The Kumbh has set a standard when it comes to cleanliness and security, which was witnessed by the whole world. Be it Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan in Kashi or Deepotsav in Ayodhya or celebration of Holi Brajteerth, all these are being organised in the state,” he said.

Yogi also pointed out that the Purvanchal Expressway project has been expedited and would be completed by 2020. The Bundelkhand Expressway or other expressway projects are also in progress and would be completed in time, added the CM.

“Tour operators act as a bridge between tourists and tourism. Utttar Pradesh is a centre of ‘Buddhist circuit’ on which a lot of work has been done. Similarly, lot of work has also been done in Sarnath, Kushinagar, Kapilvastu and Shravasti,” said the CM. All these places are connected with Buddhism, he said.

Along with this, Uttar Pradesh also has an important place in Jain tourism and work-related to the spiritual circuit and Ramayan circuit is also being done, pointed out the CM.

He stated that all the district headquarters in the state have been linked by four-lane roads.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were additional chief secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi and DGP OP Singh.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 20:52 IST