UPSRTC cancels leaves of bus drivers and conductors

cities Updated: Oct 15, 2019 17:56 IST

Hindustantimes
         

AGRA The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has cancelled leaves of bus drivers and conductors to meet the increased demand for transport facilities during the festive season. The department will arrange for extra bus trips between October 25 and November 3.

The corporation has also announced Diwali bonanza for the employees of the department. The staff would also be felicitated with certificates of appreciation and prizes.

“UPSRTC will provide all staff between October 25 and November 3. This will help us provide best service to passengers during the festival season,” said Manoj Trivedi, regional manager, UPSRTC (Agra).

“Drivers and conductors (contractual and permanent) will get Rs 4,000 as bonus for working during festival season while staff of the depots will get Rs 1,200 for 10 days as a festival bonanza,” he said.

“We have cancelled leaves of all staff, including drivers and conductors (either permanent or contractual). No laxity will be accepted during festival season,” said SP Singh, service manager at UPSRTC (Agra).

“ARMs of depots will provide Rs 50 per bus to those employees who perform well during the festive season. Besides, regional manager will be given Rs 10,000 for distribution among employees for relentless contribution during this period,” he added. -Yogesh Dubey

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 17:56 IST

