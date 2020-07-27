e-paper
Verify allotment of MC quarters in Dr BR Ambedkar colony: PSPCL to Ludhiana civic body

The civic body has been told to conduct a survey in the area

cities Updated: Jul 27, 2020 22:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Taking cognizance of five power theft cases in Dr BR Ambedkar Colony in June, the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has written to Municipal Corporation (MC) for verifying allocation of quarters to its employees in the colony, so that power connections could be issued to them.

As per the PSPCL officials, five house owners were caught in a power theft case during an inspection which was conducted in the area on June 17. A penalty of around ₹3.5 crore has been imposed on the violators.

The letter written by a senior executive engineer, CMC division, PSPCL stated that there are around 350 quarters in the area and most of the residents there are MC employees. After PSPCL tightening its noose around violators, many residents are now showing up to get a new power connection. But many residents do not have allocation letters for MC quarters, without which new connections cannot be issued by PSPCL.

Municipal Town Planner (MTP), Monica Anand said, “I have received the letter from PSPCL on Monday and the MC will now conduct a survey in the area. If any resident has illegally occupied the MC quarters then they will have to vacate the quarters.”

