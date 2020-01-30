Veteran social activist and feminist writer Vidya Bal no more

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 11:56 IST

PUNE: Veteran social activist and feminist writer Vidya Bal passed away at a private nursing home in Pune on Thursday. She was 84.

Known for her heroic crusade against oppressive practices involving women, Bal was in the forefront in the fight for women’s rights and equality with men.

In 2016, she, along with high court lawyer Neeelima Vartak had approached Bombay High Court to demand enforcement of a law that allowed temple entry for all, including women, in Hindu religious places. Their Public Interest Litigation sought implementation of provisions of Maharashtra Hindu Place of Worship Act, 1956 related to entry of women at Shani Shingnapur temple. The High Court accepted their plea, paving way for women’s right to temple entry at Shani Shingnapur temple in Ahmednagar district, which was acted upon by the young crusader, Trupti Desai of Bhumata Brigade. .

Bal always motivated women to break the shackles of oppression and fight for their rights.

She edited the progressive women’s magazine, Miloon Saryajani and was author of several books related to the emancipation of women, feminism and restoration of women’s rights . Her remains will be kept at her Prabhat Road residence for tributes from here admirers and she will be cremated in the evening at Vaikuntha crematorium, family sources said.