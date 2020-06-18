e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Vigilance nabs Ludhiana advocate for graft

Vigilance nabs Ludhiana advocate for graft

Took Rs 14,5000 from a city resident to help him execute his shop’s registry with the assistance of a tehsildar

cities Updated: Jun 18, 2020 00:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) arrested a city-based advocate for accepting Rs 14,5000 as bribe from a city resident.

The accused, Sukhmani Singh, allegedly demanded the money to help the complainant, Amandeep Singh, execute the registry of his shop with the help of a tehsildar.

In his complaint, Amandeep said he approached the advocate for the registry of his 26 square yards shop that he had recently purchased.

In response, Sukhmani demanded Rs 15,000 of which, he said, Rs 5,000 will be paid as bribe to a tehsildar.

The deal was eventually struck at Rs 14,500 and Amandeep paid him Rs 6,000 as advance. The date of registry was fixed as June 17.

Later, Sukhmani started demanding more money, which prompted Amandeep to approach the VB.

A trap was laid and a vigilance team nabbed the advocate red-handed while receiving the remaining amount. The accused was booked under Section 7-A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The bureau is probing the role of the tehsildar.

top news
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
India primed to win unopposed UNSC’s non-permanent member seat today
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Global Covid tally crosses 8 million mark, WHO sees ‘green shoots of hope’
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
‘Conscience of the nation bruised’: Pranab Mukherjee seeks bipartisan consensus on Ladakh clash
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
My biggest legacy: Ganguly names six match-winners
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
‘Overall border situation stable’: China after violent face-off in Ladakh
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In