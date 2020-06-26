e-paper
Vini Mahajan is new Punjab chief secretary

Vini Mahajan is new Punjab chief secretary

POWER COUPLE Mahajan is the wife of Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta; she replaces Karan Avtar Singh as the state’s top bureaucrat

chandigarh Updated: Jun 26, 2020 14:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
This is perhaps the first time any power couple serves simultaneously as the chief secretary and the DGP of a state.
This is perhaps the first time any power couple serves simultaneously as the chief secretary and the DGP of a state.
         

Chandigarh: Vini Mahajan, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was on Friday appointed the chief secretary of Punjab, in place of Karan Avtar Singh. Vini is the wife of Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta, who is also a 1987-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

This is perhaps the first time any power couple serves simultaneously as the chief secretary and the DGP of a state.

A Punjab government release said here that Mahajan has been appointed chief secretary and in addition principal secretary, personnel and vigilance. Karan Avtar Singh, a 1984-batch IAS officer who was to retire in September, has been posted as special chief secretary, governance reforms and public grievances.

Congress legislators were pressurising chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh to remove Karan Avtar Singh from the post of chief secretary after he had run-ins with ministers at meetings. Ministers, led by finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, had boycotted a pre-cabinet meeting after comments allegedly made by the bureaucrat.

The matter was settled with the intervention of Captain Amarinder Singh and after Karan Avtar Singh apologised to the ministers.

