Watchman held for raping minor girl for three years

cities Updated: Feb 24, 2020 00:35 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Dombivli police on Sunday arrested a 60-year-old watchman of a housing society for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl repeatedly for three years. The minor’s family came to know about the incident after she was found to be pregnant.

The accused, Uttam Nikalje, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act. He was produced before a court on Sunday and has been remanded in police custody for two days.

According to the police, the minor’s parents come to know about the crime after a doctor told them that the girl was seven-months pregnant during a check-up on Friday. The parents had taken the minor to see a doctor after she complained of stomach ache.

S Aaher, senior inspector, Dombivli police station, said, “The girl, in her statement, said the watchman had been raping her since the past three years in the watch man’s room on the ground floor of the building. The girl had not told her parents anything about the incident before this. The parents had not realised that the girl was seven months into her pregnancy. We are investigating the case.”

