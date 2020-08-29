e-paper
Home / Cities / Water level at Barvi dam rises; Thane collector issues alert

Water level at Barvi dam rises; Thane collector issues alert

cities Updated: Aug 29, 2020 01:17 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

With the catchment areas of Barvi dam receiving good rainfall since Friday morning, the water level in the dam has risen. Thane collector has issued an alert to the municipal corporations and councils in its jurisdiction to alert the people residing near water bodies as there is a chance of gates being opened if the level rises further.

The notice stated that on Friday around 3.30pm the water level at the dam was 71.95 metres. The overflow level of Barvi dam is 72.6 metre and once water level reaches 72.2m to 72.6m, the automatic gate will start discharging water.

“Since there is continuous rainfall in Barvi dam premises, the water level is likely to rise. In order to take precautionary measures, all the civic bodies, tehsil offices and industrial region authorities have been asked to alert the citizens and take precautionary steps,” said an official from the Thane collector’s office, who did not wish to be named.

The Thane collector’s office has asked to take measures in Ansoli, Rahtoli, Chon, Sagaon, Patil Pada, Chandap, Padir Pada, Pimploli Karand and Chandap Pada which are closer to the dam. Authorities concerned have been asked to inform the citizens of these areas.

Last year, opening of Barvi floodgates had led to flooding in Diva, Thane, Ulhasnagar, Ambernath, Badlapur and Kalyan areas.

Sunil Pawar, additional commissioner of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation, said, “Based on the notification from the Thane collector’s office, ward officers have been asked to visit these places and alert the residents regarding not entering water bodies and take precautionary measures. The disaster management team has also geared up.”

Thane region reported 9.8mm of rainfall on Friday while Kalyan-Dombivli reported 12.4mm, Bhiwandi 11mm, Ulhasnagar 10.8mm and Ambernath 9.4mm.

