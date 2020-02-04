Weather vagaries: Govt properties worth ₹234-cr destroyed in Himachal

cities

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 23:24 IST

Intermittent spells of snow across the state have spelt misery for many and caused extensive damage to the property besides claiming nine lives in 2020 so far.

Government properties worth ₹234.67 crore have been destroyed, which include roads maintained by the public works department (PWD), besides those belonging to irrigation and public health department and power department.

The heavy snowfall in January, however, was much lesser than what was experienced in January 2017, but it still managed to cause heavy losses to government and private properties.

The magnitude of damage is more in middle and higher ranges. At least 50 pukka houses were completely damaged due to snow in Shimla, Kullu, Chamba and Kinnaur districts and as many as 62 kutcha houses were destroyed in rain and snow across the state. The loss to the private property is pegged at ₹58 crore, officials said.

ROADS DAMAGED

The maximum damage has been suffered by roads, including main, lateral and national highways.

Shimla district bore the maximum brunt this season with nearly 300 roads connecting Shimla, Chopal, Jubbal, Kotkhai, Rohru and Rampur remained closed.

The PWD had pressed 145 machines into service to clear roads of snow. The district suffered a loss of ₹27 crore.

Damage was less in Mandi PWD circle as the accumulated losses have been assessed at ₹18 crore. Most of the roads in the tribal Lahaul and Spiti district were cut from rest of the state owing to heavy snowfall. As many as 260 roads were blocked for traffic, while three national highways are still closed.

WATER SUPPLY HIT

Cold weather conditions also snapped water supply to several villages for weeks together. Snow damaged 1,979 water supply schemes, mostly in high-altitude areas.

The irrigation department has suffered a loss of ₹57 crore. Shimla, Kinnaur, Chamba, Rohru and Sirmaur circles were the most-affected due to damage to schemes.

POWER SUPPLY SNAPPED

There are total 31,649 electricity transmission lines in the state, about 1,000 of which were affected due to falling of electricity poles. Power supply was hit in Sansari nullah area, Premgram, Devkothi, Saikothi, Dodra and Kwar, Mudh, Tandi, Keylong, Kalpa and Kinnaur’s Pangi.

Pooh, Nichar and Sangla of Kinnaur subdivision, along with Banjar, Kullu and Mali in Kullu district also witnessed power disruption.

AVALANCHE SCARE

The district of Lahaul and Spiti is highly susceptible to avalanches. Pyaso, Kaza, Komic and Mooling bridge were hit by avalanches in the district. In Kinnaur, Bhahat, Tinku nullah, Thithong, Kashang, Pyalla nullah, Sanla and Khatanga witnessed the extremities of weather.

The avalanches damaged apple orchards and resulted in the death of a person.

“The meteorological department has predicted more snow. Rain losses are being assessed,” said DC Rana, director-cum-special secretary (revenue), who also heads state disaster management authority.

“But certainly, the losses this time are comparatively less than the last year,” he added.