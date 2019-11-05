e-paper
Week-long celebrations to mark Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary begin at Sultanpur Lodhi today

cities Updated: Nov 05, 2019 09:40 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
SULTANPUR LODHI: Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh will perform sewa (voluntary service) to mark the beginning of the Sehaj Path of Guru Granth Sahib in the presence of Sant Samaj and thousands of devotees and inaugurate the week-long celebrations of Guru Nanak’s 550th birth anniversary in Sultanpur Lodhi on Tuesday.

Playback singer Harshdeep Kaur, also known as Sufi Ki Sultana, will render shabad kirtan.

The chief minister will also open an exhibition, showcasing relics, manuscripts and rare books associated with Guru Nanak. The exhibition, being organised by the state tourism and cultural affairs department, will have 53 panels of 8x8 feet related to the first Sikh Master and will be on till November 15.

These panels will trace the history of Guru Nanak from his birth to the time he left for his heavenly abode. Visitors will have the opportunity to see original Nanakshahi bricks from the house of the Guru’s elder sister, Bebe Nanaki. Besides gold, silver and copper, Nanakshahi coins will also be displayed.

The Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation has put up 148 stalls in which self-help groups, 31 government departments and handicraft artists from across the state will display Punjab-made products.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak committee (SGPC) began with its celebrations to mark the occasion on November 1.

