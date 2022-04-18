"Were cops…?": Owaisi questions Delhi Police on Jahangirpuri violence
All India Majlis-e-Ittehad Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday questioned the Delhi Police over the violence during Hanuman Jayanti procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Saturday.
“The Delhi Police Commissioner said the procession in C-Block Jahangirpuri was taken out without permission. The yatra was taken out without permission and weapons like pistols and swords were displayed during the procession. Were the cops standing like mute spectators? How did you allow the procession to be taken out without permission?” Owaisi told news agency ANI.
“Why were weapons used during the procession? Provocative slogans were raised during the yatra. Why were attempts made to hoist saffron flags?” the AIMIM chief added.
During the presser, Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana denied claims of attempts to hoist saffron flags at a mosque in Jahangirpuri on the day of violence. "No, there was no attempt to hoist any saffron flag at the mosque during the procession," Asthana said when asked if the clashes broke out after attempts were made by some to hoist the flag.
Asthana asserted that those involved in the violent clashes will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.
At least 23 people including two juveniles have been arrested in the Jahangirpuri violence case. Two accused are in police custody while 12 accused have been sent to judicial custody. The Delhi Police Crime Branch has taken over the probe and 14 teams have been formed to investigate the violence from all angles, the police chief said.
The Delhi Police has also appealed to people to not believe in rumours on social media.
"We are analysing the social media and if required those spreading false news, misinformation or tweeting any rumour with an intention to disturb the environment will not be spared and legal action will be taken against them," Asthana said.
