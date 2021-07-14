Home / Cities / West Bengal: CID investigates the death of former bodyguard of BJP leader
CID investigation on former bodyguard of West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.(HT_PRINT)
CID investigation on former bodyguard of West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.(HT_PRINT)
cities

West Bengal: CID investigates the death of former bodyguard of BJP leader

The case is related to Adhikari's former bodyguard Shubhabrata Chakraborty, who had died under suspicious circumstances three years ago.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | | Posted by Shanza Khan, West Bengal
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 09:40 PM IST

A four-member Crime Investigation Department (CID) delegation visited Purba Medinipur on Wednesday to probe the death of former bodyguard of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.

The case is related to Adhikari's former bodyguard Shubhabrata Chakraborty, who had died under suspicious circumstances three years ago.

The CID delegation arrived at Kanthi Police Station in Purba Medinipur district today. Sources said the CID team deliberated with Kanthi Police Station officials for half an hour and then took the case from the custody of police. The case has been filed by Shubhabrata Chakraborty's wife Suparna Kanjilal Chakraborty.

After leaving Kanthi Police Station, the CID team went to the police barracks in Ward-17 of Kanthi where Subhabrata Chakraborty resided.

After this, the CID team moved towards Suvendu Adhikari's house. Notably, there is a rest house for security and police personnel opposite Adhikari's residence.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal city
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.