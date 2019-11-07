‘Wet and dry drought’ in villages so cancel all fees at SPPU, demand student orgs

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 20:08 IST

Pune In the wake of Maharashtra witnessing weather conditions swinging from floods to drought, student organisations at the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), on Thursday, issued a memorandum to the SPPU administration demanding the cancelation of several fees.

Among the fees the student organisations want cancelled are hostel and educational fees.

Students from the National Students’ Union of India and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) youth wing, Pune city, met the SPPU pro vice-chancellor Prof N S Umrani and handed over the memorandum.

Student organisations have given a 20-day ultimatum to the SPPU administration to take a decision or else the groups will undertake an indefitinte hunger strike.

“There are thousands of students who come from rural backgrounds and are currently studying in SPPU. Back at their villages there is ‘wet and dry drought’ affecting their families, so we have demanded to SPPU administration cancel the examination and hostel fees and educational fees for this term. If they do not do so within the next 20 days,we will start a hunger strike,” said Satish Pawar, president, NSUI.

While Somnath Lohar of the NCP youth wing said, “In these tough times SPPU administration should give a helping hand to students by cancelling the examination and hostel fees. It will certainly remove some financial burden from them.”

Talking about the issue, SPPU pro vice-chancellor, Prof N S Umrani, said, “We have got the letter from the student groups and we will coordinate with the vice- chancellor and other senior officials of SPPU. Further action on their demands will be taken after a discussion.”