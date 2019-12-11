Why rake up the past? Let me live in peace and focus on teaching, says Dr Firoz

cities

After month-long protests against his appointment in BHU’s department of sahitya in the faculty of Sanskrit Vidya Dharma Vijnan (SVDV), Dr Firoz Khan started discharging his duties as an assistant professor in the department of Sanskrit of the faculty of arts on Wednesday. Students and teachers, including dean, faculty of arts, Prof Ashok Singh, gave him a warm welcome. Amid all this, Dr Firoz Khan spoke to Sudhir Kumar.

Are you happy now?

I am very happy here at BHU. I want to focus on teaching and academic activities in the department now. I want to teach and I want to study.

Do you have a specific plan to promote Sanskrit?

Yes. Definitely, there is something in mind. Let me start taking classes first.

You qualified all three interviews for the post of assistant professor in different faculties of the BHU. Is there a reason behind joining the department of Sanskrit in the faculty of arts?

I don’t want to comment on it. I have already said that I have come on my own wish.

How did you feel when you stepped into the Banaras Hindu University campus for the first time?

Great. It is really a great university. It is a matter of great luck to get an opportunity to teach in BHU. I am an assistant professor here. I will work for the promotion of Sanskrit under the guidance of senior professors of the department.

What is your comment on the protest against your appointment in the department of sahitya at the faculty of SVDV that you quit on Monday?

I don’t want to comment on it. It is a bygone matter. I strongly believe in looking ahead.

Do you want to give any message to the students of the faculty of SVDV who protested against you?

No comment.

Were you present in BHU when protests against your appointment were at their peak?

No comment.

Why did you resign from the department of sahitya at the faculty of SVDV?

No comment. Why do you want to rake up the past?

There is a buzz that the BHU administration asked you to resign. Is it true?

No. I want to make it clear that I joined the department of Sanskrit on my own.

Why don’t you want to talk to the media?

I don’t want to say anything about it. What I want to say is that I am a teacher and I want to focus on teaching. I want to excel in teaching. I like the Sanskrit language.

What is your message to the media?

I want to request the media to leave me (alone) now in order that I can focus on teaching and academic activities. Let me live in peace and let me focus on teaching.