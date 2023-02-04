'Why take only...': Women protest Assam govt's crackdown on child marriages

Assam's crackdown on child marriages has led to over 2,000 arrests so far, but it has also led to protests by women who have criticised chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's government for arresting their husbands and sons. While they acknowledge efforts to address the issue, they also claim 'many problems for those already married (with) children, news agency PTI said.

"Why take only the men? How will we and or our children survive? We have no means of income," Niroda Doley, a 55-year-old woman from Majuli district, was quoted by PTI.

In Dhubri district Jehira Begum defended her 19-year-old son, admitting that he had brought a girl from his college but declaring that they ahd not married. Her husband and son were arrested as part of the crackdown, after the girl's father filed a police complaint.

In another incident, a woman from Barpeta district - whose son 'eloped' with a minor girl - admitted his 'mistake' but questioned the need to arrest of her 'sick' husband.

Meanwhile, some families expressed 'concern' about their daughter-in-laws. "My daughter-in-law was 17 when she got married. Now she is 19 and five months pregnant. Who will look after her?" Monowara Khatoon, from the northeastern state's Morigaon district, said.

Assam Police have arrested 2,044 people, including priests who conducted child marriages, and filed over 4,000 cases. This comes after the state government decided to act on this issue in a decision taken January 23. The police said they have a list of almost 8,000 accused.

"We have a list of 8,000 named accused and so far we have arrested only 2,044... The drive against child marriage will continue over the next three to four days and, after we get all data, a proper district-wise analysis can be done," GP Singh, Assam's Director-General of Police, was quoted by PTI.

