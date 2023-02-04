Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / 'Why take only...': Women protest Assam govt's crackdown on child marriages

'Why take only...': Women protest Assam govt's crackdown on child marriages

cities
Published on Feb 04, 2023 11:06 AM IST

Assam Police have arrested 2,044 people, including priests who conducted child marriages, and filed over 4,000 cases. This comes after the state government decided to act on this issue in a decision taken January 23.

Guwahati: Relatives react after police arrested people allegedly involved in child marriages, during Assam government's statewide crackdown on child marriages.(PTI)
ByNisha Anand | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Assam's crackdown on child marriages has led to over 2,000 arrests so far, but it has also led to protests by women who have criticised chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's government for arresting their husbands and sons. While they acknowledge efforts to address the issue, they also claim 'many problems for those already married (with) children, news agency PTI said.

"Why take only the men? How will we and or our children survive? We have no means of income," Niroda Doley, a 55-year-old woman from Majuli district, was quoted by PTI.

Also Read: ‘For gaining wealth…’: Chidambaram terms Kerala budget ‘Faustian bargain’

In Dhubri district Jehira Begum defended her 19-year-old son, admitting that he had brought a girl from his college but declaring that they ahd not married. Her husband and son were arrested as part of the crackdown, after the girl's father filed a police complaint.

In another incident, a woman from Barpeta district - whose son 'eloped' with a minor girl - admitted his 'mistake' but questioned the need to arrest of her 'sick' husband.

Also Read: 19-year-olds marry with fake documents, booked

Meanwhile, some families expressed 'concern' about their daughter-in-laws. "My daughter-in-law was 17 when she got married. Now she is 19 and five months pregnant. Who will look after her?" Monowara Khatoon, from the northeastern state's Morigaon district, said.

Assam Police have arrested 2,044 people, including priests who conducted child marriages, and filed over 4,000 cases. This comes after the state government decided to act on this issue in a decision taken January 23. The police said they have a list of almost 8,000 accused.

"We have a list of 8,000 named accused and so far we have arrested only 2,044... The drive against child marriage will continue over the next three to four days and, after we get all data, a proper district-wise analysis can be done," GP Singh, Assam's Director-General of Police, was quoted by PTI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nisha Anand

Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music....view detail

Topics
northeast india assam himanta biswa sarma
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP