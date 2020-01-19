Wife of former IPS officer duped of ₹41,000

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 20:30 IST

Gurugram: The wife of a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer was allegedly duped of around ₹41,000 in an online fraud on Saturday. The suspect is yet to be identified, the police said.

According to the police, Anant Kumar Dhul, 61, the victim, is a resident of Sushant Lok-2, Sector 56. He worked as an IPS officer with the Haryana Police. Dhul came to know about the fraud around 11.18am when he received two messages about online transactions made from his wife’s bank account.

In the police complaint, Dhul alleged that the first transaction was worth around ₹7,000 which was regarding some purchase from a US-based website. “I was immediately alerted that an online fraud has taken place as the debit card was with me only,” he said. The victim said that he then called the authorities of his wife’s bank and requested them to block the debit card. Around 11.25am, he allegedly received another text message regarding a transaction worth around ₹34,000.

“The fraudster tried to purchase goods for the third time, when I received an SMS that this transaction cannot be processed as my debit card has been blocked,” the victim said in the first information report (FIR).

Naresh Kumar, assistant sub-inspector, Sector 56 police station, said, “We have asked for the victim’s bank account details. The suspect is yet to be identified. We are investigating the case.”

In a separate incident, a 35-year-old man was duped of ₹1.10 lakh while trying to buy a second hand motorcycle from an online marketplace, the police said on Sunday.

According to the police, Debanshu Dube, the victim, is a resident of Gurugram and works at a private company in the city. The incident took place on November 11 after he saw an advertisement on the online platform regarding the Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle.

Jai Bhagwan, assistant sub-inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station, said, “Dube contacted the suspect after seeing the advertisement. They negotiated the price of the motorcycle for around ₹1.10 lakh. The victim then transferred the money to the man’s account on November 11, after which the suspect switched off his mobile phone. The motorcycle was never delivered to the victim. We are yet to identify the suspect.”